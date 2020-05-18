Rocky Ford man arrested for child sex crimes; police looking for possible victims

Police say a man was arrested for multiple child sex crimes after he reportedly communicated with an undercover police officer he believed to be a 16-year-old girl.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in April, 26-year-old Randy Espinoza of Rocky Ford was reportedly soliciting sexual intercourse and sexually explicit photos online from someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl. Espinoza was actually communicating with an undercover police officer.

On May 13, CSPD detectives traveled to Rocky Ford in an attempt to identify and arrest the suspect. Espinoza went to a business on the 600 block of Elm Avenue believing he was meeting an underage female to have sex.

Espinoza was met by police, and reportedly fled on foot, falling into the Rocky Ford Canal. He was taken into custody without further incident.

CSPD believes the suspect solicited sexually explicit photos from several females under the age of 18. Detectives wish to identify any possible victims and ask that any person with information on Espinoza to contact the Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7512. People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP

Espinoza was arrested for the felony offenses of Soliciting for Child Prostitution and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

CSPD reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online communication and sending photographs to others.