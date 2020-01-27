Robbery reported at Springs Cricket Wireless

Springs police are investigating a reported robbery at a cell phone store.

Officers were called to Cricket Wireless on 3916 N. Academy Ave. around 10:30 Monday morning.

"It was a robbery with a gun," said Sgt. Robert Harris, one of the investigating officers. "There was a vehicle involved, a maroon sedan."

According to Harris, the suspects pulled up to the shopping strip at Academy and American Drive, and at least one of the men went into the store.

"[He] pointed a gun at the clerk. They got an undisclosed amount of cash from both the register and the safe," Harris said.

The robbers fled from there and have not been located.

Police currently do not have suspect descriptions.

"We just saw there were two males that were involved, both wearing masks," Harris told 11 News.

We will update as we learn more.