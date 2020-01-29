Robbery investigation in Fountain; police ask for help from people with surveillance cameras

If you live in Fountain near Fountain Mesa Road and Legend Oak Drive, the police could use your help.

Officers were called to an armed robbery around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Hibbard Park. The park is at 787 Ridgebury Place. The suspects reportedly approached the victim's vehicle, brandished weapons, took some items and fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 22 and was wearing a black hoodie with a blue bandana. The second suspect was described as a white man, about 18 to 22, with long hair and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to review their footage from Wednesday between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-382-4244.