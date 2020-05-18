Robbers hold up Circle K for cigarettes

Police are looking for two teenagers who held up a convenience store for cigarettes early Monday morning.

The robbers went into a Circle K by Memorial Park just after 5 a.m. and stole "smoking products" from behind the counter, an officer tells 11 News. At least one of the boys was carrying a weapon, but no one in the store was injured.

The suspects are both described as being between 16 and 20 years old. One of the suspects was a white male and the other a black male; no other descriptive details were released.

The store is located at Pikes Peak and Hancock just north of the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.