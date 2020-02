Road closures set for Sunday's Super Half Marathon and Game Day 5K

On Sunday, Colorado Springs will hold The Super Half Marathon and Game Day 5K. This event will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

The city specified the road closures during this event:

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Sierra Madre Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street

8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

• Colorado Avenue, between Tejon Street and Sahwatch Street

• Cascade Avenue, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Vermijo Avenue

• Tejon Street, between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue

