Rider killed in Fountain motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after police say he missed a curve in the road and was thrown from his bike.

The crash happened on Highway 16 in Fountain just east of Bandley Drive. Fountain police say the rider was heading west and had just passed Bandley Drive when he miscalculated the curve and hit a guardrail along the side of the road. He died at the scene.

Police suspect speeding and alcohol may have been involved, though the crash is still under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

