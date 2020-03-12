Review criticizes Colorado police in drunk officer case

A special investigator says a Colorado police department made errors in handling the case of an officer caught driving drunk while on duty.

The Denver Post reports a review by a former federal prosecutor says the Aurora Police Department leadership including former Chief Nick Metz made significant errors of judgment. Aurora police Officer Nate Meier was found passed out in his department car in the middle of a street in March 2019. Meier kept his job after admitting he was drunk.

The report recommends the city make changes including referring serious suspected criminal misconduct to an outside law enforcement agency.

