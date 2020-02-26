Following failed appeals, former Colorado sheriff's deputy sentenced to jail for keeping evidence in a storage locker

UPDATE 2/26/20:

Following failed appeals, including one to the Supreme Court, a former Colorado sheriff's deputy was forced to carry out his 15-day jail sentence on Wednesday.

Robert Dodd leaving the courthouse. June 23, 2018

In 2018, Robert Dodd was found guilty for putting murder evidence from a 2006 cold case in a private storage locker before it was sold off to someone else. He filed appeals in the sentencing and both were declined.

On Wednesday, a judge handed out the sentence out again.

"I'm happy that the community now has a finality to this sentence," District Attorney Kaitlin Turner told 11 News over the phone with a message to the community. "I want the community to know that our law enforcement are good people and are doing their jobs well, and when they're not, we're prosecuting them. I want them to have faith in our law enforcement."

In 2018 after the first time he was sentenced, 11 News spoke to a family member of Candace Hiltz. The evidence in the storage case was tied to the murder of Hiltz.

“What they sentenced him with does not fit the crime committed," Heather Hiltz, sister of Candace Hiltz who was murdered, said in 2018. "We’ll never know who killed her daughter and my sister and our family member because of him.”

In late 2016, a man purchased Dodd's storage unit through an auction and made an unsettling discovery while sifting through its contents.

"I noticed envelopes that said 'evidence' on them, Rick Ratzalaff said. "At first I didn't think it was that big until I started pulling out shell casings and hatchets ... what really fazed me was when I pulled out bloody clothes."

It was all evidence from the 2006 murder of Candace Hiltz, Ratzlaff would later learn. The man convicted of holding the evidence was former Lt. Robert Dodd with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Dodd was placed on paid administrative leave and retired a few months later.The retired deputy was found guilty of abuse of public records and two counts of official misconduct back in June 2018.

Candace Hiltz's family said it's not right that Dodd was ordered to serve about 10 percent of his sentence. The maximum sentence couls have been 180 days in jail.

“Disgusted, but I expected this because he didn’t get the felonies he deserved,” Candace's mother Dolores Hiltz said to 11 News back in 2018.