Colorado Springs restaurants struggle amid coronavirus closures

It has been nearly one week since Governor Polis announced the order for restaurants to only offer take-out and delivery options- just one of many steps Colorado is taking to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus closures impact local restaurant.

It may seem like not a lot of damage can be done in one week but one local restaurant says they have immediately felt the kickback.

Jasmine Andrew, the owner of NaRai Thai, says their sales have already dropped by over 50%. And there are still 3 definite weeks left in this order.

On Tuesday, this Governor announced this will remain in effect for 30 days but will be extended if needed.

Andrew says while she is trying to avoid the thought of this being extended longer, but it is extremely hard not to.

In the 12 years NaRai Thai has been open Andrew says she has never experienced something so difficult. Within the past week alone management has cut the number of staff working at a time by half as well as close earlier to try and stay afloat.

On a positive note, Andrew and the restaurant staff knows they are lucky to have a job during this time of uncertainty.

"Everyone has to suffer a little bit just like our business and we can still stay open for business," she added.

That is why now more than ever it is crucial to show love to your local favorites. Don't feel like cooking? There's your perfect excuse to order takeout.

"I would love to thank all of our customers who give us so much support the last week and we feel like we are confident we are going to make it," Andrews joyfully said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reiterating that you can support the local economy while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Here are some of their tips:

- Paying electronically instead of cash.

- Avoid contact by having food placed on your doorstep.

- Disinfect the doorknob and doorbell for delivery workers.

- Immediately throw away bags or food containers.

- And as always, wash your hands!

