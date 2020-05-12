Restaurant at odds with county Health Department

A local restaurant owner says he is fed up with all the restrictions on small businesses during the pandemic and wants to get back to business as usual.

When restrictions rolled out during the Stay at Home order, Russ' Place owner Bob Kerr said they started doing delivery and take-out like everyone else.

He said the restaurant would usually bring in about $3,500 a day before the pandemic, now they make about $300-$500 a day which Kerr said does not even cover their utility bill.

Kerr said he caught the attention of the local government as he was serving to-go customers.

"People would sit on the patio waiting for their food and we'd say would you like something to drink while you wait," said Kerr.

That didn't sit well with one of the restaurant's neighbors.

"The health department is directly across the street," said Kerr, "They came over and verbally told us to stop. Quit giving people things to drink while they're waiting for their food. Which just didn't make any sense."

The Teller County Health Department did not have anyone who was available to speak with 11 News on Tuesday.

There is a Cease and Desist order from them that's taped to the door at Russ' Place. It says the county has applied for a waiver to loosen some of the restrictions in Teller County. It says the restaurant's "illegal, selfish and defiant" actions may delay the approval of that waiver and therefore delay the opening of more businesses.

Kerr told 11 News, "I don't buy it." He added, "If we do what the Governor says, we're going to shrivel on the vine. We're not the kinda place that's going to shrivel on the vine."

On Tuesday evening Kerr said he received a call notifying him that the state planned on revoking his liquor license.

He says supporters of small businesses are planning a rally on Thursday near the Health Department.