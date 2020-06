Colorado Springs Firefighters were working to rescue someone who fell about 40 feet in the Garden of the Gods on Friday.

CSFD was providing updates via Twitter starting at 3:40 p.m. Details on how bad the person's injuries are were not immediately available.

At about 5 p.m. a rescue team was preparing a 600-foot "guiding line" rescue. Pictures of the rescue operation are below. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.