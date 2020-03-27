Reports of a man posing as an officer in Colorado pulling people over for violating stay at home order

It appears someone is trying to take the law into their own hands by breaking the law.

Both the Colorado State Patrol and Otero County Sheriff's Office are investigating reports of a white man allegedly pulling people over for breaking the stay at home order currently in place. The Otero County Sheriff's Office says no law enforcement agencies in their area are pulling people over for that reason.

"Drivers have described a white male driving a black or dark-colored Dodge Charger with lights on the dash," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Legitimate Law Enforcement Officers, whether they are in plain clothes or a uniform, must show their agency ID upon request."

If you have information on this case, please call Colorado State Patrol at *CSP (*277) or the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at 719-384-5941.

If you are stopped by someone that you do not believe is a legitimate Law Enforcement Officer, remain in your vehicle and please call 911 immediately.