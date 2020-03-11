Reports: Tax filing deadline could be extended due to coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury Department is reportedly considering pushing back the tax deadline as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The Treasury Department is considering pushing back the April 15 tax deadline because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports. (Source: CNN)

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times are reporting the department and the White House have been discussing extending tax season beyond April 15.

That comes as House Democrats wrote to the Internal Revenue Service commissioner for an update on how the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency and its ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.

The Times reports Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that a delay had been discussed, but was “not something we’re considering at the moment.”

