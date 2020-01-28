Man accused of killing estranged wife in critical condition

Authorities say a Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife was hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a vehicle inside his garage.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Fotis Dulos was found Tuesday when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case.

Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie says he is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police would not confirm if it was a suicide attempt.

Dulos has denied any involvement in the killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos.

She hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in May. She is presumed dead.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.