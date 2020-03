Crews in Colorado Springs were called to a reported brush fire Wednesday night.

The fire was burning off Highway 115 near Norad Rad to the north of Fort Carson. As of 9:30 p.m., firefighters estimated the blaze had burned about 15 acres.

As of 10:30, Fire Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said there were no structures threatened and no evacuations in place.

