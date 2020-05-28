Shots fired right after a rally in Denver for the death of George Floyd, no injuries reported

11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson was forced to take cover after what sounded like gunfire erupted right after an event that organizers advertised as a peaceful rally for George Floyd.

The rally was held at the Colorado State Capitol building Thursday evening. Dozens of people showed up holding signs and chanting, asking for justice in the death of Floyd and others. Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive. Four officers were fired. Click here to read more on the story.

Wilson had just wrapped up his live report for 11

It isn't clear if the gunfire was tied to anyone who attended the rally. Details on possible injuries were not available last time this article was updated at 6:20 p.m.

Police were on the scene at W. Colfax Avenue and W. 15th Street. As of 6:30 p.m. they were reporting "the motive is unknown."

This article will be updated as this is a developing story. Wilson said he could hear police shouting and asking if anyone was hurt, and he doesn't believe anyone was hit.

Video of the aftermath is below: