Report: Uber to require drivers and riders to wear masks

As many places across the country begin the reopening process, Uber is looking ahead at what ride-sharing will look like during the pandemic's recovery phase.

According to a report by CNN, riders and drivers both can expect to be wearing masks.

Executives approved the new policy last week, a source close to the company told CNN. The requirement is expected to be rolled out over the next several weeks.

Uber is also working on technology to ensure the policy is followed, the source told CNN. The new tech would reportedly detect whether the driver's face was covered before they went online and started accepting trips.

Uber began shipping masks and disinfectant spray to drivers last month, but drivers who have not received a mask from the company would be required to find their own mask or face covering, CNN reports.

Medical experts say masks on both riders and drivers are a necessity to keep the virus from spreading in such close quarters.