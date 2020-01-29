Bond denied for Maryland officer in handcuffed man’s fatal shooting

A judge has denied bond for a Maryland police officer who’s been charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car.

William Green was shot and killed while handcuffed. The officer involved has been charged. (Source: Family photo/WJLA/CNN)

Judge Robert Heffron Jr. said Wednesday he found convincing evidence that Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. posed a danger to the community.

Owen’s defense attorney had asked for him to be freed without bond.

Police said investigators didn’t find any evidence of a fight between Owen and William Howard Green before Green was fatally shot Monday in the front passenger seat of a patrol car.

The police report says Owen fired seven shots at Green and struck him multiple times after handcuffing Green behind his back and placing him in the cruiser Monday.

“I have concluded that what happened last night was a crime.” said Chief Hank Stawinski of Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday.

Supporters of Green clapped after the judge denied bail for Owen.

