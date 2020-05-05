Report: 1 in 5 Wendy's out of beef

Where's the beef? Not at 20 percent of Wendy's, according to an analysis of the chain's online menus.

According to CNN, financial firm Stephens went over online menus from every Wendy's location in the country and found that 1,000 of the chain's 5,500 restaurants were not serving burgers. The firm noted that because Wendy's uses more fresh beef than some of its competitors, it was "more exposed" to the ongoing meat shortage that has led some grocery chains to limit customer meat purchases.

A spokesperson for Wendy's confirmed with CNN that their beef supply had been tighter because of the challenges meat suppliers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that menu items might be "temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment."

"We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely," a Wendy's spokesperson told CNN.

It's unknown if any Colorado locations are affected by the shortage. A Stephen analyst said some states were harder hit than others.