Rent due: Where you can get local assistance

It’s the first of the month, which means rent and mortgage payments are due for many Coloradans.

Photo: Dennis Capati / MGN

With so many people out of work because of the coronavirus outbreak, local organizations are offering relief.

The Salvation Army just started a rental and mortgage assistance program. People who lost their jobs because of the pandemic can call 1-855-768-7977 for help making a one-time rent payment.

“If you are hurting, if you are hungry, if you need help with your rent, we are here to help. Just call us,” said Capt. Doug Hanson with The Salvation Army.

Hanson said they’re trying to stretch the money they have to help as many people as possible, so The Salvation Army will not cover everyone’s payments completely.

“We don’t want to be 100 percent of anyone’s rental or mortgage assistance. We want to be supplemental in a large way,” he said. “We’re willing to spend a significant amount per individual depending on individual needs, and our case managers really go through that.”

Since the program started about a week ago, Hanson said The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs has received about 12 applications a day. He expects that number to rise as the pandemic continues.

“We’re really bracing for early May to be one of our heavier hitting months,” Hanson said.

In order to keep the program running for longer, Hanson said he’s hoping community donors step up.

“How long we can keep up with mortgage or rental assistance really depends on the community, as well because, though we have money to start this program, how long it lasts really is funding-dependent,” Hanson said. “We know that we have at least a couple months availability with it, but we’re really anticipating that other donors are going to step up and be able to fund to keep us going much longer than that.”

People interested in donating can call The Salvation Army at 719-636-3891 or mail a check to 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

While the rental and mortgage assistance program is new, The Salvation Army is continuing to offer help paying utilities, which it has done before. About 10 agencies in town help support Project COPE, which provides assistance for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

Of those 10 agencies, Hanson said only The Salvation Army is still open and accepting applications, so they’ve seen an increase in demand for help.

“[CSU] gives us, essentially, a large credit that we get to apply to individual users account,” Hanson said. “What the utility company has done is they’ve given us more grace and leeway in the guidelines for helping clients (since the pandemic started). They’ve upped the maximum amount that we’re allowed to help with clients. So what we’re asking clients to do is if you know that you are in trouble with your utility, don’t wait for the new guidelines. Don’t wait to be three months past due just because now they won’t cut you off. Call us now, and our case managers can begin to help you right now.”

CSU has stated it will not disconnect services for customers through at least April 30. There will also be no late fees added to missed payments.

“Call us to set up payment plans for times beyond April 30,” said CSU Spokesperson Danielle Oller. “We will, of course, be reassessing the situation, but it is a good time for customers to call, let people know what their situation is and find the best options for them, whether it is skipping a payment for the month, finding a payment plan or making other arrangements for their bill.”

People who find themselves in tough situations and need more help are encouraged to call United Way at 211.