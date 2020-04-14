Reminder, camping is not allowed in any Colorado state park or wildlife area

While folks are encouraged to get outside in their own neighborhood while practicing social distancing during the stay at home order, some are trying to enjoy the great outdoors at a time that may be putting others at risk.

Packed parking lots at trailheads across Colorado have forced some local officials to close lots and even roads.

"Local law enforcement will enforce those road closures and violators could be ticketed," Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials wrote in a release in regards to the closed roads. "Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding anglers, hunters and all other outdoor recreationists that it is your responsibility to research and understand the specific guidance, ordinances and restrictions in place for any planned local recreation activities."

The agency wanted to remind the public on Tuesday, camping is not allowed in any state park or state wildlife area at this time. The federal government has also placed camping and recreation restrictions on U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and BLM lands.

Colorado State Parks remain open, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed all playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, dispersed camping and camping facilities

“We are asking people to be considerate of rural areas that have their own vulnerable populations and lack the healthcare resources that might exist in more populated areas,” said Rick Basagoitia, area wildlife manager in the San Luis Valley. “Please, take the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order seriously.”

For additional details on how Colorado Parks and Wildlife is responding to COVID-19, click here.