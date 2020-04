It was 21 years ago on Monday the lives of 12 students and one teacher were taken at a Colorado high school.

The Columbine High School shooting was carried out on April 20, 1999.

We are sharing this article 21 years later to honor the lives lost that day:

• Matthew Kechter

• Rachel Scott

• Cassie Bernall

• Kyle Velasquez

• Daniel Rohrbough

• Dave Sanders

• John Tomlin

• Corey DePooter

• Kelly Fleming

• Isaiah Shoels

• Lauren Townsend

• Daniel Mauser

• Steven Curnow