Relief fund, child care program created to ease virus impact in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has announced the creation of a relief fund and child care program for Colorado residents facing challenges because of the coronavirus.

Click here for more information on how to help or get help.

A public-private relief effort called Help Colorado Now is designed to assist people who have been laid off because of business closures and economic disruptions. It’s seeking volunteers to help with food delivery, child care and other services. Officials also are working to create an emergency childcare system to help the estimated 80,000 first responders, healthcare workers and others whose jobs are essential and who have young children.

Meanwhile, the state is being inundated with unemployment insurance applications from people forced out of work. Polis urged people to keep trying to submit them.

