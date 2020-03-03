Registration open for 2020 St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer!

Registration is now open for the 2020 St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer. Sign up Tues., March 3 for a chance to win a $200 Target gift card.

Go to www.stjude.org/walkcoloradosprings to register for free.

More than 500 St. Jude supporters attended last year’s event, raising $70,000. This year, we are anticipating more than 600 participants, and with your help, we hope to raise $90,000 to support the mission of St. Jude.

That goal doesn't look as difficult when you start early.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by helping push the childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20% when it first opened to 80% today.

KKTV 11 News partners with St. Jude every year for this walk, and for the Dream Home Giveaway.