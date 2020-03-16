Regal to close all theatres over COVID-19 concerns

The battle to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues across the U.S. as Regal announced it would be closing theatres across the country.

The announcement came Monday afternoon as theatres are set to close on Tuesday. There are multiple Regal theatres in Colorado, including Regal Interquest in Colorado Springs. There are more than 100 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday morning.

"Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

Updates will be posted to REGmovies.com.