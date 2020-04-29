Red Light Safety Camera Program installing new cameras

On Thursday, the city of Colorado Springs will be adding an additional red light camera at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The new intersection will go live on tomorrow morning at 6 A.M..

From April 30 through May 29, drivers captured on the camera running a red light will be written a verbal warning by mail. After this 30-day warning period, a $75 fine will be given.

Current Interestions wil red light cameras:

- East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road

- Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard

- Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle

- Academy Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard (starting tomorrow)

The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by running red-lights. Colorado Springs Police say it will also help reduce crashes and improve safety in the area.