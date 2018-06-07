REMINDER: Fireworks are always illegal inside Colorado Springs

The Fourth of July is still a month out, but don’t start stocking up on fireworks.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reminds the public fireworks are always illegal inside city limits, and any fire inadvertently started by someone choosing to break this law will result in an arson charge. Possession, use and/or sale of fireworks is subject to a fine as high as $2,500 or up to 189 days behind bars.

CSFD says fire investigators will conduct fireworks patrols July 3-5. Any fireworks found will be confiscated and anyone with fireworks will be cited.

An obvious exception to this law is the professional firework shows sanctioned by the city. Novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed as long as they don't have a fuse or require a flame for ignition.

If you currently have fireworks or do choose to buy them in the coming weeks, CSFD asks you to drop them off at one of the 22 fire stations around the city. It's an anonymous drop-off with no citations issued.

CSFD says more fires nationwide are reported on July 4 than any other day, and fireworks account for 2 in 5 of those fires.

Action Steps You Can Take

(Source: CSFD)

Be Safe

-If you want to see fireworks, go to a public show put on by experts.

-Do not use consumer fireworks.

-Keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are used.

-The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people ages 15-24, followed by children under 10.

-In 2013, there were eight deaths and an estimated 11,400 consumers who sustained injuries related to fireworks.

-In 2013, sparklers and rockets accounted for more than 40 percent of all estimated injuries.

Report Illegal Fireworks

-If you hear or witness the use of fireworks being used by a neighbor, call 444-7000.

-Only call 911 in the event of an injury or fire.

-When you call either of the numbers, ALWAYS stay on the line until a call taker answers.