RECALL ALERT: Multiple infant sleepers recalled for risk of suffocation

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced multiple recalls for infant sleepers.

The recalls were announced on Wednesday for the following products. Click each link for more information and the remedy:

1. Delta Children, click for picture and more information. Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns.

2. Evenflo, click for picture and more information. Portable napper inclined sleeper.

3. Graco, click for picture and more information. Little lounger rocking seats.

4. Summer Infant, click for picture and more information. SwaddleMe By Your Bed inclined sleepers.

The Consumer Federation of America is reporting the recalls impact more than 165,000 inclined sleepers.