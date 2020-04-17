R. Kelly’s New York trial postponed till September

NEW YORK (CNN) - R. Kelly's trial date in Brooklyn has been pushed back several months.

The singer-songwriter's trial date was originally set for July, but has now been moved to September, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Lawyers on both sides said they wanted the trial to take place before Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, which is set to take place in October.

Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago since he was indicted last summer on dozens of federal charges, including child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering.

He faces numerous sexual misconduct charges in New York, including violations of the Mann Act.

