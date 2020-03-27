Pueblo's free 'drive-thru' meal program expanding to 8 schools March 30

Pueblo School District 60 sent out an announcement Friday that their free 'drive-thru' meal program will be expanding to 8 schools starting March 30.

This means students will have access to free breakfast and lunch services after spring break. Meals will be available on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are not to be consumed on site.

In a statement, a spokesperson for D60 stated "Children will receive two meals in each meal bag 1 breakfast and one lunch. Adults can verify basic information to accept meals for any student that is not present."

The following schools have identified as free meal sites through at least April 17.

Bessemer Academy 1125 E. Routt Avenue

East High School 9 MacNeil RD

Heaton Middle School 6 Adair Rd

Heritage Elementary School 625 Brown Ave

Irving Elementary School 1629 W. 21st St.

Pueblo Academy of Arts 29 Lehigh Ave

Risley Middle School 625 Monument Ave

South Park Elementary 3100 Hollywood Blvd.

For more information please contact jill.kidd@pueblocityschools.us.