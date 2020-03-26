PuebloShines campaign, mayor asks the people of Pueblo to shine a light to the sky at 8 p.m.

With Colorado under a stay at home order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the mayor of Pueblo is asking residents to join him in a movement to promote unity.

Every evening for the next 18 nights, starting Thursday night, the mayor is asking residents to go outside at 8 p.m. and shine a light into the sky for 2 minutes.

"Together we put trust in our faith for the healing, the health, and the safety of our health care providers, our first responders, our families, and our community," Mayor Nick Gradisar wrote in a release. "Shine the Light of Hope! Pueblo’s future is bright."

The mayor asks the public to practice social distancing and use the hashtag #PuebloShines on social media. As of Thursday, there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pueblo.