Pueblo woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy dies

A woman is charged with animal cruelty after officials found a deceased puppy in a home.

In a press release from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo's Animal Law Enforcement team recently responded to a call about a deceased dog inside a Pueblo residence. Upon arrival, the ALE officer found a dead 13-week-old puppy named Lucias.

The puppy was examined by HSPPR staff, which showed he was very dehydrated, had blood coming from his rectum and had freshly deposited fly eggs in his mouth.

When asked about the death of Lucias, his caretaker stated she believed he had Parvovirus, and she was using Pedialyte and Pepto-Bismol to treat him.

“While this case is extremely sad, it serves as a reminder that seeking veterinary care, including humane euthanasia to end suffering, is part of being a responsible pet owner,” said Dr. Patti Canchola. “Relying on word-of-mouth ideas for treatment, Google searches and old wives’ tales to care for your pets can lead to serious illness or fatality for your animal.”

ALE charged Lucias’ caretaker and owner with cruelty to animals due to the extent of suffering he endured.