Pueblo voters to decide on electric provider, the city or Black Hills Energy

Pueblo City Council wants to give the power to voters to decide if the city should cut ties with their current electricity provider.

Monday night, city council members voted unanimously to put the question on a May 5 ballot.

The plan being put forth would sever ties with Black Hills Energy and allow the Pueblo Board of Water Works to handle both the city's water and electric utilities. If the item doesn't pass, Black Hills Energy will remain Pueblo's electricity provider.

