Pueblo students ask for postponed in-person graduation after district makes it virtual

Pueblo students rallied around the city Wednesday after the district announced their graduation will be virtual.

District 60 students asking for postponed in-person graduation after the district announced it will be virtual. 4/22/2020

District 60 announced earlier this week their five graduation ceremonies will be held online because of the current and anticipated orders regarding stay-at-home, social distancing and mass gatherings. Colorado's Governor Jared Polis suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the school year earlier this week, as well.

"This very difficult decision was made with the safety of our students, staff, families and community in mind," said superintendent Charlotte Macaluso in a press release. "The virtual graduation ceremony will replicate as many components of an in-person graduation ceremony, including student speeches, honors and student recognition, etc."

Seniors from the city of Pueblo schools decorated their cars and drove around the city Wednesday, including the D-60 administrative building. They are hoping for a postponed in-person graduation, rather than it being canceled and held online.

"Especially in a blue collar community like this, this is the only chance they will ever get. to get recognized for their achievements and get to walk across the stage like this," said Cole Johnson, senior at Central High School.

As of now, the virtual graduation will take place on the same dates and times as the already scheduled 2020 Graduation:

Paragon/Dutch Clark: Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.

Centennial High School: Friday, May 29, 3 p.m.

Central High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

South High School: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.

East High School: Saturday, May 30, noon

"In the event that all restrictions are lifted and large gatherings are permitted, and we can safely provide an in-person graduation ceremony on those dates, we most definitely will," said Macaluso.