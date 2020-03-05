Pueblo County sheriff's office investigating inmate death at hospital

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate Tuesday morning at a local hospital.

40-year-old Dawn Castro was booked into the Pueblo County jail late Sunday night. She reportedly complained of a medical condition to detention deputies early Tuesday morning. Castro was evaluated by jail medical staff and based on the assessment, she was immediately transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Castro died in the hospital. A preliminary investigation indicated there were no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Castro was arrested Sunday night after she turned herself in on a misdemeanor traffic warrant.