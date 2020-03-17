Pueblo school districts disinfecting classrooms due to coronavirus concerns

Pueblo schools districts are deep cleaning and disinfecting classrooms while students are away because of coronavirus concerns.

District 60 and 70 in Pueblo are both spending this week deep cleaning over fifty buildings. Custodians will clean with hospital-grade disinfectants next week.

This comes after schools districts decided to cancel class ahead of spring break because of coronavirus concerns. Custodians are deep cleaning all supplies, surfaces and more that students and staff touch.

"We've also done our due diligence in buying the equipment that would be needed should an event like this ever happen so we had it well in advance," said Bob Lawson of District 60.

The school closures for D-60 and D-70 will last until the end of spring break on March 27. The districts will then reassess the situation and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30.

"Really these are an institution for our children and so it's very important for us to provide the safest and the cleanest environment that we possibly can at all times," said Lawson.

The districts said in a statement Friday, "we encourage the community to continue to practice proper handwashing, social distancing measures and follow other recommendations from the CDC about how to avoid the spread of illness."