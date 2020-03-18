Pueblo school district moves to remote learning until further notice

District 70 will now switch to a remote learning system until further notice.

This comes after the district cancelled classes this week ahead of spring break because of coronavirus concerns. The district was planning to return to classes tentatively March 30, but announced Wednesday the extended closure.

Schools will provide workbook packets to any family who needs them. Teachers will use the week of March 30 to prepare their online classroom and to get familiar with the instructional pieces. Starting the week of April 6, students will be contacted by their teachers to start the remote learning program.

"We’re not sure how long the closure will last, but we know that the expectation to return to traditional classroom teaching on March 30 is not feasible with the current state of virus response in our city, our state and our country,” said superintendent Ed Smith in a press release.

Officials were hopeful that students would be able to return to a normal classroom setting on March 30, but after official statements and guidance from the Governor of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, D-70 is now moving forward with a longterm remote learning plan.

D-70 said kindergarten through grade 8 students will use i-Ready for math, reading and language arts. These activities will be provided online, but those that do not have access to computers or the internet will receive a workbook. Pre-K will be using booklets and workbooks.

High School students will continue to use their current online platforms. Those students are assigned laptops at the beginning of the year. All high school teachers will be including assignments – including PE, Music, Arts, and Drama, Dance, etc. Teachers will monitor and check-in with students and provide feedback to students and help with questions and concerns from students and parents.

The Department of Technology is putting virtual help desks in place to help parents and students with remote learning questions. They are also providing instruction to staff and teachers on virtual meeting platforms, including ZOOM.

D-70 said students who receive services and support from the district learning and health specialists will also be contacted after March 30 to set up check-in appointments. School nurses plan to remain in contact with parents of those students who are on individualized health plans. The district is also creating a support system for our specialized learning plans.

