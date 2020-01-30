Pueblo police searching for hit-and-run driver

Pueblo police are searching for the driver who barreled over a curb and mowed down a light pole like they were speed bumps overnight.

"[The vehicle] just kept going without slowing down," said Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel.

The incident was reported at Lake and Nevada on the south end of the city. No one was hurt, but it was a close call for a pedestrian walking in the area.

"The pedestrian said the light pole bounced when it fell and grazed his leg, but fortunately he wasn't injured," Rummel said.

The pedestrian wasn't able to get a license plate but was able to describe the vehicle: an older model, dark-colored, "military-style" Jeep with a winch on front. The responding officers found pieces of an amber-colored lens and deduced a light broke on the Jeep.

The incident was reported at 3:46 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502. Police would like to talk to the driver.