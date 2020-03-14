Pueblo police respond to shots fired southwest of downtown

Pueblo police were called to the 1200 block of Van Buren for a loud party and shots fired early Saturday morning. The call came in at 4:10 a.m.

One officer arrived immediately and found multiple people in the street. They were detained at gunpoint until backup arrived.

Police determined that a shot had been fired into the ceiling in the home and a resident was hit in the head with a bottle. No serious injuries were reported.

2 shell casings were also found in the street.

Police spoke with one man who was so intoxicated he had to be taken to the hospital for medical clearance to go to jail. He had 3 active arrest warrants out for his arrest.

On Twitter, police added "Due to a lack of cooperation by those on scene, officers have no suspects at this time."