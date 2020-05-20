Pueblo police looking for hit-and-run suspect involving stolen truck

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect who was reportedly driving a stolen truck.

The hit-and-run happened on April 11 around 9 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Greenwood. The female, pictured above, reportedly hit the corner of a garage and fled the scene.

The F-350 truck was stolen out of Denver on April 5. Officers recovered the vehicle the day after the hit-and-run on I-25.

PPD says if found, she will likely face charges of auto theft out of Denver, as well as careless driving in failing to remain at the scene of a crime and failing to notify police of an accident in Pueblo.

If you have any information, contact Officer Alarid at 729-553-3210.