Pueblo police locate stolen vehicle; suspect asleep inside with drugs

Saturday morning Pueblo police located a stolen truck in the downtown Pueblo area.

But the truck was not all that they found.

Inside, the suspect was asleep with drugs in her possession. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Morina Mondragon.

After police woke up the suspect and took her into custody, they found 12 grams of meth, heroin, a scale, baggies and cash.

Mondragon was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance intent to distribute and other charges.