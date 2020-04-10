Pueblo police investigating serious single-car crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating an early morning single-car crash. This happened Friday around 4:30 a.m.
This happened in the 1900 blk. of E. 4th, just east of downtown.
When officers arrived, they determined that a car traveling westbound had crossed eastbound lanes of traffic. The car then traveled off of the road and hit a tree head on.
Police say the driver was conscious and talking but they were not able to get the car doors open.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and his legs were jammed up under the dashboard.
Pueblo police and firefighters had to use extraction tools to get him out. The driver was then transported to a hospital.
Police say his injuries do not appear to be life- threatening. This is an ongoing investigation.