Pueblo police find man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in truck off I-25

Pueblo police found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a truck off of I-25.

Police were sent to conduct a welfare check on him after his employer could not contact him for a few days. The call came in Thursday night just before 10 p.m.

Officers used GPS to track the truck to the SB off ramp from I-25 at 29th Street. The truck was running but police could not get a response from inside.

Eventually, a locksmith was called to unlock the truck.

Two officers climbed into the truck into the sleeping compartment. An officer reached for the sleeping bag and then a gunshot went off.

Officers immediately retreated and the scene was contained. They worked to get the driver out but still did not get a response.

A drone was sent inside the truck and did not detect any movement. Police went inside and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police had I-25 closed in both directions while the scene was active. It has since been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.