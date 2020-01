Pueblo police found 10 people puffing during a two-hour patrol earlier this week. A Pueblo police officer checking to see if a vehicle was left running in a driveway. If it's easy for police to find your unoccupied, running car -- it's easy for crooks! 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge embedded with officers this week as they drove around trying to find puffers -- before the bad guys did! The ride-along lasted from 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Do you warm up your car in the morning and leave it running? Police want you to warm up WITH it!!



I joined @PuebloPolice1 and @BBeauPueblo this morning to find puffers. Criminals are waiting for easy opportunities to steal your car while it’s left running! @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/zEJ6VjYppH — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) January 27, 2020

Puffing is both an easy way to lose your car and lose some cash -- fines if you're caught puffing in Colorado start at $60.

With this week being Puffer Awareness and Enforcement Week, police skipped ticketing and opted for educating those drivers caught red-handed.

They also handed out steering wheel locks so drivers can safely warm up their vehicles. In Colorado, puffing is legal if done with a remote starter because doors can remain locked. If your car doesn't have a remote starter, police tell 11 News using a steering lock while warming up your car is also permitted.

At least one car theft in Pueblo this week has been a result of puffing. Police say the keys were in the ignition and the engine running when the car was taken from a home. The owner took matters into their own hands and located the vehicle -- and was also threatened with a gun. Police urge the public to never try and find a stolen vehicle on their own; always call police for help.