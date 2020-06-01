Pueblo police chief reacts to George Floyds death and peaceful protests

Pueblo's police chief said he was "mortified" by the actions of Minneapolis police officers regarding George Floyd's death.

Now fired officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on charges related to Floyd's death, after he knelt on his neck during an arrest. In a video statement Monday, Pueblo Police Department Chief Troy Davenport said he reminded his officers of their duty to take care of those in custody.

"We've also put out a mandatory training video that reminds our officers of that duty, and that video is specifically addressing this situation," said Chief Davenport.

About 200 protesters gathered in front of the police department Saturday. There were no arrests made and no reports of damage.

"The participants were peaceful and I'm absolutely grateful for that fact," said Chief Davenport.

There is another protest scheduled in downtown Pueblo Monday night at 7 p.m. Chief Davenport is asking the community to please continue to stay peaceful.

