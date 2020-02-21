Pueblo police arrests man asleep at wheel at ATM for DUI

Pueblo police responded to a downtown ATM after a customer said that the car ahead of her was not moving. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say this is when they found a male asleep behind the wheel.

When they woke him up, he pulled his shirt over his face and would not respond.

They believed he was under the influence and was later arrested for DUI, police said.

On Twitter, Pueblo Police Watch Captain Tom Rummel said, "@CDOT

reports that a DUI will cost you over $13,500. That’s an expensive trip to the ATM! Please, don’t drive drunk!"