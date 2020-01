Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Pueblo police were patrolling a parking lot at a motel. Police spotted a man and recognized him as he was wanted on a full extradition.

Authorities identified the man was Joseph Sanz Jones.

They said Jones then tried to flee but officers caught him and took him into custody.

Police said he had a small amount of suspected crack cocaine in his possession. He was booked for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.