Just after midnight Saturday, Pueblo police were dispatched to a crash on Bonforte Blvd.

The driver told the officers on scene that she got a text, so she looked down at her phone for a second. Within seconds, the driver hit a parked car.

After hitting the parked car, that car hit the car parked in front of it.

On Twitter, Pueblo Police Officer Tom Rummel said, "The driver escaped injury, but she didn't escape going to jail."

The driver is now in custody for DUI.