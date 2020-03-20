Suspect seriously hurt following Pueblo officer involved shooting

A person is seriously hurt after an early morning officer involved shooting in Pueblo. This happened around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The initial call that came in was about a stolen vehicle. Police responded to E 13th Street and Deane Lane. This is just off of Highway 50.

Pueblo police officers conducted a traffic stop to stop the suspect. They say shortly after approaching the truck, shots were fired.

The male auto theft suspect was shot and seriously injured. He was transported to Parkview Medical Center.

Kenny Rider, with Pueblo Police, added that there was another person in the car also. "The truck was also occupied by a 20 year old female passenger. She was taken into custody on scene.”

Pueblo police say two officers were involved but only one fired. It is unknown at this time how many shots were fired and how many times the suspect was struck.

This article will be updated when more information is available.