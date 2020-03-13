Pueblo police arrest man with felony warrant after responding to fight in car

Pueblo police were called to the area of 300 W. Summit on a report of a woman being assaulted in a car. This all happened just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived on scene quickly and located the black sedan with 5 people inside.

They learned the driver had a loud argument with his wife over his girlfriend. Both the driver's wife and girlfriend were in the car.

Police said that no one was assaulted but they could not identify one of the people inside the car.

Backup was called to bring a mobile fingerprint scanner. The 'unidentified' man confessed that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Arapaho County.

The man was not identified but officers say he was taken to jail.